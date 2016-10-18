Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said here on Monday that the State government’s intervention in shifting places of worship was one of the reasons for the delay in the execution of the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad. Addressing presspersons along with Pralhad Joshi, MP, after reviewing the progress of BRTS works here on Monday, he said that there had been attempts to change the alignment even during the tenure of the BJP government but it was clarified that there would not be any change.

“Irrespective of the place of worship belonging to a particular faith, they need to make way for development. The officials alone cannot take a decision in such matters. If the government stands with them instead of interfering in their work, they can take bold decisions and relocate the places of worship by convincing people,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that in the case of the BRTS, the relocation had been delayed due to the intervention by the government, which had affected the implementation of the project.

Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS managing director M.G. Hiremath said that of the 17 places of worship falling in the BRTS project area, nine had been relocated and eight were pending.