Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni said that the State government had released Rs. 18 crore to lay the concrete road on the 2.6-km stretch between the Old DySP office circle and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard and APMC to Murugha Mutt.

Speaking after conducting an inspection of the road which is in bad condition due to the works to lay the water supply lines here on Thursday, Mr. Kulkarni said that the road was completely damaged and craters have appeared.

As a temporary measure, the officials will take up pot-hole filling work. The tender process would be completed in next two months and immediately road works will be begin. The company which bags the tender would be directed to complete the road work in six months, he added.

Earlier, the Minister conducted the spot inspection of the road following a demand by the public. Citizens of the Maratha Colony expressing their discontent with the working style of the officials and the elected representatives stated that the road from old DySP Circle to Shivaji Circle and from Shivaji Circle to Hebballi Agasi which connects to Savadatti is one of the busiest road and witnesses a traffic movement of more than 6,000 heavy motor vehicles every day.

Large number of schools and colleges are located on this road and people are risking their life while plying on this stretch due to congestion.

Some years ago, the Public works Department and KSHIP had conducted a survey of this road and had marked the boundaries for road widening.

However, the Karnataka State Highway Authority which is developing the road, has failed to widen it. They are only re-carpeting the road and constructing the footpath.

This road is 14 metres wide and footpath of 2.5 metres wide on both the sides of the road is being constructed. The government is spending crores of rupees for this work, but the project itself is unscientific and will not help in anyways to ease the vehicular movement, they charged.

“The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) has given an additional fund of Rs 10 crore for development of this road. If the authorities fail to widen the existing stretch, the fund would go waste,” they said.

Evaluating the density of the vehicles plying on this stretch, the officials have to widen the road to 30 meters. This would ease the traffic movement for next 30 years.

Moreover, the people whose houses are located on this stretch are unable to open windows and doors following dust menace. If any truck or bus moves on this road, dust fills the air and people are complaining of dust allergy. Even repeated appeals made to the officials have not yielded any result and people are still suffering they said.