Following protests by the JD(S) leaders, opposing the release of more water from the Hemavati reservoir than other dams, the State government has decreased the outflow from the reservoir.

As on Thursday morning, the outflow to the river was 3,240 cusecs. However, the previous day morning the outflow to the river was 5,250 cusecs. Two days ago, the outflow was as high as 8,500 cusecs.

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders of the party, H.D. Revanna, A.T. Ramaswamy, had criticised the government for releasing more water from the reservoir.

Mr. Revanna had alleged that the government was targeting farmers of Hassan, as the district had been represented by five JD(S) MLAs.

The party withdrew the protest as the outflow from the reservoir to the river was reduced.

As on Thursday morning, the outflow from the reservoir was 6,570 cusecs, including 3,240 cusecs to the river. The gross storage is only 9.186 tmcft, of which live is only 4.814 tmcft.