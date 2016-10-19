The State government has cancelled the transfer order of M.P. Mullai Muhilan, an IAS officer (KN:2013), in less than 24 hours.

A. Dinesh Sampathraj, Under Secretary, DPAR (Services-1), had only on Tuesday issued the order transferring Mr. Muhilan as the Commissioner of the Belagavi City Corporation with additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Belagavi, under the Smart City Project (SCP).

The decision was amended and a fresh order was issued cancelling his transfer to the post of BCC Commissioner on Wednesday morning, although the grapevine has that the decision to cancel the order was taken yesterday itself.

However, Mr. Muhilan’s posting as the CEO of the SPV under SCP remains unchanged. With the change in the order, Shashidhar Kurer would continue to serve as BCC Commissioner until further orders, official sources said.