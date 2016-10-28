Shivayya Swamy, member of the Animal Welfare Board of India. has claimed that since the registered goshalas (cow shelters) receive funds from the government, they fall under the RTI Act.

Addressing a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here earlier this week, he said people could seek details from registered goshalas on their financial status and expenditure. But he did not give a satisfactory reply when asked why the government doesn’t buy cows from farmers if they are unable to keep them when they are unproductive. “If the farmers feel that they can’t raise the old cows, they are free to donate them to goshalas,” he said.

He also said funds would be given to those who wish to establish cow shelters and keep abandoned cows.