A goods wagon derailed at Sirivagilu near Edakumari in Sakaleshpur taluk on Wednesday, forcing the South Western Railways to stop Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express (16515) train at Hassan Railway Station. The passengers, who had planned their trips Mangaluru, Karwar and Subramanya, had a difficult time.

The goods train heading to Bengaluru from Mangaluru derailed around 11.15 a.m. According to senior officials of the South Western Railway, one wagon derailed near Sirivagilu, amidst the Western Ghats. There were no reports of casualty. The rescue team was rushed to the spot. The track would be restored by late evening, SWR officials said.

The Yashwanthpur-Karwar Express was stopped at Hassan station around 11.45 a.m. The passengers were told either seek refund of their ticket or wait until the track was restored.

While many took the refund and looked for buses to reach their destination, a few stayed in the railway station. Ravi Kumar, a Tumakuru resident, was accompanying his family to Subramanya. “Fifteen members of our family had planned the trip by train to enjoy the greenery in the Western Ghats. It is now difficult to make alternative arrangements to reach our destination,” he said.

Similar was the situation of Ramesh, a resident of Bengaluru. He was travelling with his family members to attend a wedding in Dharmasthala. He said that the SWR should compensate the loss caused to the passengers. “They return the ticket amount (partially)... but that will not compensate the hardship caused to the passengers," he said.