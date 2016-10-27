Good response to ‘Vertigo’ event

Red-X, the socio-adventure club of Manipal University, organised its flagship event ‘Vertigo’ here on October 22 and 23.

A press release said Vertigo had a variety of adventure activities such as cliff hanger, wall rappelling, zip-line, guerilla walk and archery, all of which were held at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus.

The two-day event, which got an overwhelming response, saw the participation of students from nearby colleges. ‘Redbulls’ were given to the participants who completed the activities successfully.

The proceeds from the event will be used for charity and social causes. “The response was great and [it was] completely worth the effort,” said Varun Harnathka, chairperson of Red-X.