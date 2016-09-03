Poor response in taluk headquarters

The bandh called by the Labour unions against the Union government’s anti-labour policy and demanding higher wages received good response in Raichur city.

However, it was lukewarm in the other taluk headquarters.

Traders, shoppers, hotels and other business establishments downed their shutters and supported the strike.

North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation suspended bus services in the city limits and rural areas since morning but resumed operations later.

Schools and colleges run by the government functioned as usual.

Autorickshaw and private vehicle services were normal but passengers going from Raichur to other taluk headquarters complained that the charge was double today.

Hundreds of activists from several labour unions took out a procession on the main street to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum.

They demanded higher minimum wages and social security for unorganised sectors.

There were no untoward incidents, Superintendent of Police Chetan Singh Rathor told The Hindu.