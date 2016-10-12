Women participating in the ‘chukki rangoli’ competition, organised on the occasion of Navaratri, at ‘Janapada Loka on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Ramanagaram taluk on Tuesday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘chukki rangoli’ competition at ‘Janapada Loka’ on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on the outskirts of Ramanagaram, an attempt to keep the tradition alive, received an impressive response on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Janapada Parishat had organised the event on the occasion of Navaratri.

Women from different parts of Ramanagaram and Channapatna taluk participated and created various designs of traditional ‘chukki rangoli’ (rangoli designs drawn with dots). Some enthusiastic visitors, who had come to see the displays at Janpada Loka, also participated in the contest.

The winners

The first prize was bagged by Renukamba of Sangabasavana Doddi. The second prize was given to Ramamani of Channapatna. While C. Ashwini of Channapatna received the third prize, the consolations prizes were bagged by Deepashree of Kanakanagar in Channapatna and Manojna of Ramanagaram.

The parishat’s managing trustee Indira Balakrishna and B.T. Netravati, Head of the Department of Kannada, Government First Grade College at Channapatna, formed the jury. They encouraged participants and urged people to protect traditions and pass them on to the next generation.