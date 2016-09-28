The Dasara Gold Card, which will provide special benefits to tourists, was launched in the city on Tuesday.

The Dasara Festival Committee has printed 1,000 such cards, all priced at Rs. 7,500. The cards are valid between October 1 and 11. Launching the card at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said each card gives access to Dasara programmes, including the famous Jamboo Savari, for two adults and a child below the age of six.

A brochure containing the benefits of owning a Gold Card and other useful information will be given to the buyers, he said.

The Minister said there will be separate seating arrangements for Gold Card-holders at all Dasara venues, including the Jamboo Savari on the premises of Mysuru palace.

Gold Cards can be purchased online from www.mysoredasara.gov.in. They can also be purchased from the DC office by paying cash or by drawing a demand draft in favour of the Dasara Special Officer and Deputy Commissioner.