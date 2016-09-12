District administration told to prepare a proposal to be submitted to UNESCO

Stating that the historic Gol Gumbaz has great potential to be declared a heritage monument by UNESCO, district in-charge secretary Mohammad Mohsin directed the district administration to hire a professional agency to prepare a proposal to submit to UNESCO through the Union government for this purpose.

Chairing a district review meeting here recently, Mr. Mohsin said that a project report may help in getting the proposal approved which in turn will be a big boost for the tourism sector here.

Taking note of the complaint that the bridge built across the Bhima, connecting Vijayapura and Solapur, was in dilapidated state, Mr. Mohsin instructed the officials of State Highway Authorities to submit a proposal to the government for constructing a new bridge.

Expressing dismay over the poor condition of the city’s civic infrastructure, Mr. Mohsin said that the road in the city was in a pathetic condition.

Vijayapura City Corporation Commissioner Harsha Shetty said that owing to the inordinate delay in implementing the underground drainage scheme, the agreement with the agency that was responsible has been terminated and a new agency been appointed.

He added that since the 24 x 7 drinking water project and the underground drainage scheme were being taken up simultaneously, many roads have been dug up in most parts of the city.

Once the projects are completed, the roads will be repaired, he said.

With regard to the Master Plan project, he said that a proposal of Rs. 500 crore for the competition of the project was pending before the government.

Allocation of funds would help in expediting the project, Mr. Shetty said.

Replying to a complaint that poor quality foodgrains were being supplied to some of the schools under the midday meal scheme, Mr. Mohsin directed the officials concerned to get the foodgrains tested in a laboratory.

“File a criminal case against the agency if it is found to be supplying poor quality foodgrains. There will be no compromise as it is related to students’ health,” he said and added that even the headmasters of such schools should be made accountable.

He directed the officials concerned to complete the Aadhaar linking work by the end of October to prevent any duplication or irregularity. Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, ZP Chief Executive Officer Sundresh Babu and other officials were present.