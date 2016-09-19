The district administration is going all out to promote the Dasara festivities given their potential to give a boost to tourism.

Though there are concerns about the prevailing tension over the Cauvery issue and the possible disruption in vehicular movement, the authorities have decided to highlight on social media alternative routes that lead to Mysuru, besides exploring the possibility of temporary flight services.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told reporters on Sunday that Dasara posters would be put up at around 400 spots across district, while about 1,000 KSRTC buses will have vinyl posters publicising the festivities planned. The Tourism Department is also taking up a Dasara publicity campaign at airports, railway stations and bus stands.

Promotional videos of Mysuru Dasara have been uploaded on the official website of the festivities — www.mysoredasara.gov.in