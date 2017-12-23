Karnataka

Goa Congress opposing Mahadayi, says BJP MP

Belagavi MP and BJP leader Suresh Angadi has criticised Congress leaders from Goa for opposing the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s offer of talks with Karnataka over the Mahadayi river water dispute.

“Goa Congress leaders are acting on instructions from Sonia Gandhi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi,” Mr. Angadi told presspersons on Saturday. He accused the Congress of playing politics over the river water sharing dispute for over 40 years. The BJP, however, has never played politics over it, he said.

He claimed that some years ago, Sonia Gandhi had asked Goan leaders not to allow a single drop of Mahadayi water flow to Karnataka. “This is why Goa Congress leaders are opposing the possibility of Goa releasing some drinking water to Karnataka.”

Mr. Angadi thanked Mr. Parrikar for his gesture of willingness to share water with Karnataka. He recalled that NDA PM Atal Behari Vajpayee had approved the use of 7.56 tmc ft. of drinking water to Karnataka. Mr. Angadi claimed that Irrigation Minister M.B. Patil was ‘inexperienced’ and had to consult BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa before going ahead with talks with Goa on Mahadayi.

BJP Maha Nagar president Rajendra Harkuni, city unit general secretary Raju Toppannanavar, Raju Chikkanagoudar and others were present.

