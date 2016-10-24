Vinay Kulkarni, Minister for Mines and Geology, has clarified that Congress leaders from Goa have not pressured the government there to postpone the meeting of chief ministers of the riparian States of the Mahadayi.

He was talking to presspersons after participating in the ‘ Kittur Vijayotsava’ organised to mark the victory of Kittur Queen Rani Chennamma against the British, at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Sunday.

Mr. Kulkarni said that it was the Goa Chief Minister who had to take a decision on attending the meeting of chief ministers and not the opposition Congress leaders. He appealed to the political parties not to indulge in such criticism that might create hurdles for a dialogue.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene to resolve the Mahadayi issue.

Mr. Kulkarni condemned the attack on Kannada-speaking families in Goa and said that even during the protests over the Mahadayi issue, the State government had ensured the safety of the citizens of Goa and the Goa government should initiate steps to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Goa.

The Minister said that the equestrian statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in Hubballi would get a new coat of paint soon and a ladder would also be installed near it.

Mr. Kulkarni said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kittur Chennamma as a government function and an announcement would be made during the winter session in Belagavi.