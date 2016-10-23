Suresh C. Angadi, MP, has claimed that Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is willing to resolve the Mahadayi row through talks.

He told presspersons here on Saturday that he had a conversation with Mr. Parsekar on Friday and the Goa Chief Minister gave positive indications about solving the issue through negotiations. Mr. Parsekar also said that he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis next week.

Mr. Angadi said the State government should grab the opportunity to resolve the issue. Legislators from North Karnataka must ensure to devote a day to discuss the issue on the floor of the legislature during the winter session to be held in Belagavi from November 21.