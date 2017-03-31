Go on a weekend trip this summer on the Golden Chariot

The new package is for April to June.

How about going on a vacation this summer on the State’s luxury train, the Golden Chariot, which promises to offer the experience of royalty at a discounted price?

For the first time since the train’scommercial launch nine years ago, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which operates the train in collaboration with the Indian Railways, has launched the Golden Chariot Summer Trip package on the ‘Pride of South’ itinerary.

The 2 nights - 1 day weekend package, starts on Friday evenings from Bengaluru and ends on Sunday morning back in Bengaluru. The package is for the period of April to June.

The train’s seven-day regular tours essentially cater to international tourists. It has 44 luxury cabins that can accommodate 88 travellers.

Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC, told The Hindu that the package had been introduced to offer the luxury and experience of Golden Chariot to Indian tourists, who wish to experience luxury as well as visit heritage places – Mysuru and Hampi – at an ‘attractive’ price. The package includes food, journey, guide fees, entrance fees, cultural programmes, and more.

The package offers two tour options – Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hampi-Bengaluru – with different departure dates. The departure dates to Mysuru have been scheduled for April 7 and 21; May 5 and 19 and June 2. Likewise, the departure dates to Hampi are April 14 and 28; May 12 and 26 and June 9. Golden Chariot is offering these packages at ₹30,000 per person for both the Summer Trip itineraries.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru trip starts from Bengaluru and covers Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace, Amba Vilas Palace and Brindavana Garden or Lalith Mahal Palace.

The Bengaluru-Hampi-Bengaluru trip starts from Bengaluru and covers Hampi – Hemakuta Hill, Virupaksha Temple, Elephant Stables, Lotus Mahal Royal enclosure, Hazara Rama Temple, Queens Bath, Vijaya Vittala Temple complex, Marvel Stone Chariot and Tungabhadra sunset view.

The KSTDC had announced a special tour package in October last for Mysuru Dasara. This was the first time since the train’s launch that a package catering to Dasara tourists has been introduced.

Two restaurants serving Indian and Continental cuisines, a gym, a spa, a steam room, a business centre and a host of other facilities are available onboard the luxury train, according to the KSTDC.