Dalit organisations threaten to put up tents on vacant sites if demands are not met soon

Demanding the issuing of sites for all municipal workers of Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC), here on Friday, a number of Dalit organisations said that they would put up tents in vacant sites belonging to the CMC if their demand was not fulfilled within two months.

Dalit Vimochane Manava Hakkugala Vedike and other organisations protested in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding land for the landless.

‘Sufficient land’

Mari Joseph, a State convener of the Vedike, said, “As many as 200 workers, who have been doing all they can to keep the city clean, have been demanding sites for many years. The district administration has not fulfilled their demand even though the CMC has sufficient land to provide for the farmers. If the demand is not met within two months, we will identify the vacant sites and put up tents there,” he said.

Encroachment

Mr. Joseph said that thousands of agricultural labourers had applied for a grant of land under Forms 50 and 53 of the Land Reforms Act. The government had been delaying granting them this land.

“While poor farmers are struggling to acquire land, many big coffee planters have encroached upon forest land to expand their estates. Many rich planters received land on lease before the Independence from the British for a period of 99 years. The government has not got back this land though the term is long over. The government should withdraw such land and sanction the same to landless agricultural labourers,” he said.

B.P. Jayaram of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Huraja of Hakki-Pikki Horata Samiti, Satish of Republican Party of India, and others participated in the protest.