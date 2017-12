more-in

Sushma, a resident of Harohalli in Kolar taluk, is reportedly missing since December 15.

In a complaint lodged with the Women’s Police station here, the girl’s father Babu had expressed apprehension that his 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped by a man named Kutty.

Sushma used to go for building construction work with Kutty. According to Babu, his daughter who went out of home on December 15 did not return.