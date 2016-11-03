An eight-year-old girl sustained severe injuries, while four others suffered minor ones, when a car toppled near Marvanthe in Kundapur taluk, under Gangolli police station limits, recently.

According to the police, Sunny Lasrado was driving from Honnavar to Mangaluru, when he lost control of his car near Marvanthe and it fell into a trench nearby. Kiona Pinto suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The rest of the passengers, Sunny, Cecila, Jasmine and Khel, who suffered minor injuries were being treated at Chinmayi Hospital in Kundapur.