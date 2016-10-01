A minor girl, who was allegedly raped by one of her relatives some months ago, died in Hassan on Friday. The seventeen-year-old girl, who was pregnant, complained of stomach pain on Thursday. Her parents took her to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where she died a day later.

According to the Hassan police, the girl was allegedly raped by Thimmaiah. No case had been registered against the accused as both the families had come to an understanding to avoid the intervention of the police. It is said that Thimmaiah’s family promised that the girl would be married to him once she was 18 years old. However, Thimmaiah refused to marry her.

The girl’s parents told the police she was pregnant and deeply hurt when the accused refused to marry her. However, it is not clear if she consumed poison or pills. The police have taken Thimmaiah into custody.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012, and Section 376 of IPC (Rape) and Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide).

The women Police Station in Hassan registered the complaint.