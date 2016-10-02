The Mysuru Dasara Committee, in association with the Mysore Flying Association, is conducting Dasara airshow-2016 on October 7 in Bannimantap at 10 a.m.

Ramesh, director of the association, told The Hindu on Saturday that the association comprises a group of professionals who are into flying radio-controlled aircraft, aeromodelling, aerial photograph, aerial pollution monitoring, and conducting of air shows.

The airshow includes display of static aircraft models followed by aerobatic flying of various radio-controlled aircraft, helicopters and multicopters.

Entry free

Entry for the airshow is free, he added.