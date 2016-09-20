The Mysuru Shopping Festival, on the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival, will commence on September 24.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Hourly lucky dips awaits shoppers in Mysuru at the maiden Mysuru Shopping Festival 2016 starting September 24 to November 5.

Shoppers at more than 1,000 stores across various categories, who are part of the festival, can participate in the lucky dip drawn on hourly, daily and weekly basis, besides the bumper draw at the end of the festival, festival chairman B.S. Prashant told presspersons on Monday.

There are electronic gadgets to be won in hourly draw and gold coins in the daily draw. The four weekly draws will give away a bicycle, two-wheeler, Dubai trip, and a car. The bumper prize festival will be a Mercedes Benz, Mr. Prashant said, while adding that shoppers have a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 1 crore.

Shoppers making a minimum purchase of Rs. 500 will be eligible to a coupon.

Though the main thoroughfares will be illuminated by authorities during Dasara, the festival organisers will continue the illumination on D. Devaraj Urs Road and K.R. Circle till the conclusion of the festival, he added.

Free ride

The organisers have also roped in Uber as its mobility partner. Shoppers can avail one free ride to a shopping destination using the promo code ‘MYSORESHOPPING FESTIVAL’, Mr. Prashant said.

The shopping festival has been organised with the support Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, Mysore Travels Association, Shroff Varthakara Sangha (Jewellers Association, Mysuru), and Hotel Owners Association, Mysuru. It will be inaugurated at the north gate of the Mysuru palace at 6 p.m. on September 24 by Union Minister for Tourism Mahesh Sharma in the presence of Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa.

Actor Sudeep, brand ambassador of the shopping festival, will be the guest of honour, while singer Vasundhara Das will perform on the occasion.