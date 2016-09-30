Those travelling on National Highway-75 between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday will get to savour a free cup of coffee. File photo: R. Ravindran

Travellers on NH 75 can savour a free cup of coffee as part of International Coffee Day

If you are travelling on National Highway-75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) on Saturday, you may get a cup of coffee free. Coffee planters will be offering coffee to travellers between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to mark International Coffee Day, an event organised jointly by the Karnataka Growers’ Federation, Hassan District Planters’ Association and other coffee planters’ association.

K.B.Krishnappa, president of Planters’ Association, said three counters would be set up between Alur and Sakaleshpur where free coffee will be dispensed. “The idea behind organising International Coffee Day is to promote consumption of coffee. We are doing our bit to promote coffee as a health drink,” he said.

Planters of Belur taluk have also decided to organise a similar event in Belur as well. The planters will offer over 3,000 cups of coffee to visitors coming to this historical place. A programme will be held in the premises of historical Channakeshava Temple in the town.

Coffee Board of India will also organise a fest in Bengaluru, while its regional offices will hold seminars and interactive sessions involving all stakeholders. One such event will be held in Hassan as well.

T.C. Hemanth Kumar, Joint Director of the board, told The Hindu that an interaction will be organised for consumers, coffee planters, exporters and other stakeholders. “The aim is to promote coffee and increase its domestic consumption,” he said.

As of now, the domestic consumption of coffee is over 1.1 lakh tonnes annually. In 2000, it was 60,000 tonnes. “Though consumption has risen, it is still low. In north India, tea is more widely consumed. Coffee is facing tough competition in those parts. Besides, there are many carbonated drinks to compete with,” he said.

The board claims that coffee is good for health in many ways. Experts say it serves as an anti-oxidant and keeps the liver in good condition. “We will highlight these advantages in our programme so that more people pick up the habit of drinking coffee,” Mr. Hemanth Kumar said. He added that a strong domestic market would keep in check the price of coffee, even if the international market suffers a hit.