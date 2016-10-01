Travellers on NH 75 can savour a free cup of coffee as part of International Coffee Day

If you are travelling on National Highway 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) today, you may get a cup of coffee free.

Coffee planters will be offering coffee to travellers between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to mark International Coffee Day, in an event organised jointly by the Karnataka Growers’ Federation, Hassan District Planters’ Association and other coffee planters’ association.

K.B. Krishnappa, president of Planters’ Association, said three counters will be set up between Alur and Sakleshpur where free coffee will be dispensed. “The idea behind organising International Coffee Day is to promote consumption of coffee. We are doing our bit to promote coffee as a health drink,” he said.

3,000 cups

Planters in Belur taluk have also decided to organise a similar event in the taluk as well. The planters will offer over 3,000 cups of coffee to visitors. A programme will be held in the premises of historical Channakeshava Temple in the town.

The Coffee Board of India will also organise a fest in Bengaluru, while its regional offices will hold seminars and interactive sessions involving all stakeholders. One such event will be held in Hassan too.

T.C. Hemanth Kumar, Joint Director of the board, told The Hindu an interaction will be organised for consumers, coffee planters, exporters and stakeholders. “The aim is to promote coffee and increase domestic consumption,” he said.

Domestic consumption

As of now, the domestic consumption of coffee is over 1.1 lakh tonnes annually. In 2000, it was 60,000 tonnes. “Though the rate of domestic consumption has risen, it is still low. In north India, tea is consumed more. Besides, there are many carbonated drinks to compete with,” Mr. Kumar said.

Other benefits

The board claims that coffee is good for health in many ways. Experts say it serves as an anti-oxidant and keeps the liver in good condition. “We will highlight these advantages in our programme so that more people pick up the habit of drinking coffee,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that a strong domestic market would keep the price of coffee in check, even if the international market suffers a hit.

