Following the initiation of power supply through new lines, the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) has issued a warning to the residents of Yargol, Nalwar and surrounding villages to keep away from electricity poles that have been erected to supply power from 110/33/11 sub-power supply centres in both villages, a release has stated on Thursday.

Power began to be supplied after the sub-power supply centres near Yargol in Yadgir district and Nalwar in Kalaburagi district were established.

The Gescom also warned farmers not to tie their livestock to the poles.