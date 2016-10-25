Ramesh Phatak, vice-president (R&D) of Schneider-Electric India, Bengaluru, speaking at the inaugural function of Technidarshan - 2016 at Nitte in Udupi district.

The seventh edition of the three-day intercollegiate national-level technical fest titled ‘Technidarshan - 2016’ was inaugurated at the NMAM Institute of Technology at Nitte in Udupi district on October 22.

According to a press release issued by the institute here, Ramesh Phatak, vice-president (R&D) of Schneider-Electric India, Bengaluru, who inagurated it, said that digitization, urbanisation and industrialisation were the three mega trends in the world. People were now migrating to cities in search of better job opportunities. With the result, cities were overcrowded. It was essential to generate job and other opportunities in rural areas.

He emphasised on development of a positive and constructive attitude for development of society.

Presiding over the inaugural function, Niranjan N.Chiplunkar, principal of the institute, said Technidarshan was a platform to learn technical things which wee not taught in the classrooms lectures.