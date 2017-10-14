Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT releases three sketches

more-in

After 38 days of investigation into the murder of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh, the Special Investigation Team, on Saturday, released three sketches of two suspects and sought help from the public to identify them.

SIT chief B.K. Singh said that the sketches, including two different for one suspect, were prepared after analysing the CCTV footage and getting physical description of suspects from eye witnesses. So far, the SIT had questioned over 250 persons in the case.

Investigations so far have revealed that the accused had stayed at least one week in the area to do recce before attacking Gauri Lankesh. The SIT officials said that investigations were on to trace the motorcycle used by the accused. They have obtained the video clips of a motorcycle rider, who is suspected to be involved in the crime.

Mr. Singh said the accused were professionals and used a 7.65mm country made pistol. However, investigations are yet to reveal the motive behind the murder. He added that the investigation had ruled out the professional rivalry angle and that the SIT was probing other angles.

The SIT is requesting the public to provide any information that they may have about the suspected persons in the sketch, the motorcycle rider, the two-wheeler used by the suspects or any other information. The identity of those giving such information would be kept confidential. Such persons giving information leading to the arrest of the accused will be rewarded, as already announced by the state government.

To provide any information, contact the SIT, Room No. 104, CID Office, Bengaluru; call 9480800202; send an email to sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in; or WhatsApp 09480800304, 9480801701.