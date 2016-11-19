Hundreds of people belonging to the Gangamatha community staged a protest against the State government for withholding the appointment of Jindappa as chairman of the Raichur Development Authority (RDA). They expressed resentment over the government's move by staging a demonstration and setting tyres on fire at the Ambedkar Circle here on Friday.

The protesters alleged that the Chief Minister yielded to the pressure tactics of vested interests and withheld Mr. Jindappa’s appointment as Raichur Development Authority chairman within a few hours of the appointment order. They termed the government’s move as injustice and insult to the Gangamatha community.

"We still have hopes and faith in the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, who rose to power with the blessings of minorities, Dalits and backward communities. When he appointed Mr. Jindappa as Raichur Development Authority chairman, we all felt very happy.

Within a few hours, he withheld the appointment order causing disappointment to the entire Gangamatha community. We want our community leader as Raichur Development Authority chairman,” K. Shantappa, a Gangamatha community leader, said during the agitation. He warned that his community leaders would intensify the agitation if their demand was ignored.

The protesters then marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner raising slogans and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister there. Community leaders K. Sharanappa, Kadagol Anjaneya, Narasapa Jegarakal, Jambanna Nilogal, Kadagol Ramachandra and S. Eerannagowda and others were present.