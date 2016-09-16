The immersion ceremony of the Ganesh idol installed by Hindu Sanghatana Mahamandali in the city on Thursday was marked with gaiety and fanfare.

The procession, as part of the immersion ceremony, commenced at the premises of Kote Bheemeshwara temple at 10.30 a.m.

K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga MLA, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, S.K. Mariyappa, Mayor, V.P. Ikkeri, Deputy Commissioner, offered pooja to the idol prior to the commencement of the procession.

The procession passed through Gandhi Bazaar, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Amir Ahmed Circle, Nehru Road, Gopi Circle, Jail Circle, Kuvempu Road, Shivamurthy Circle and Mahaveera Circle. ‘Dollu kunitha’, ‘veeragase’, ‘keelukudure’ folk art troupes performed along the procession.

Rangolis were drawn on the streets at S.P.M. Road while Shivappa Nayaka Circle was decorated with buntings and flowers of various hues to welcome the procession.

‘Prasad’ was distributed for the devotees en-route the procession and flowers were showered on the Ganesha idol at Ramanna Shreshty Park, Gandhi Bazaar and Durgigudi localities.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain peace and order during the procession. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare supervised the security arrangements.