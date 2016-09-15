The 11-day grand festivties have come to an end in Belagavi on Thursday.

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities culminated in a grand colourful immersion procession, marked by pomp and gaiety in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Sarita Patil, Minister for Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, M:As Sambhaji Patil and Feroz N. Sait, Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat, Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner G. Prabhu offered special aarti to the deity to formally flag off the immersion procession.

Senior officials of various departments, representatives of various public Ganesh mandals and devotees were present. Around 360 public Ganesh mandals are participating in the two main processions. The BCC has arranged facilities for immersion of idols at seven different ponds. Over 4,000 police officers and personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police and Rapid Action Force, have been deployed to ensure peace and harmony during the immersion procession. The last immersion is expected to take place on Friday morning, preceded by night-long revelry.