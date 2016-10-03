Participants at the Gandhi Jayanti programme organised at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Sunday. District in-charge Minister A.Manju, H.S. Prakash, MLA, and officers took part in the programme.— Photos: Prakash Hassan

Recalling the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s struggle for independence, freedom fighter M. Shivanna, here on Sunday, called upon younger generations to adopt his ideals in life.

Mr. Shivanna, who actively participated in the freedom struggle and Mysore Chalo movements in his younger days, was speaking at the Gandhi Jayanti programme organised by the Hassan district administration in the Deputy Commissioner’s office. “This country got its freedom at the cost of hundreds of lives. We should not insult their contributions by selfish deeds,” said Mr. Shivanna.

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju, who is also Minister in-charge of Hassan, speaking on the occasion, said Mahatma Gandhi taught the world the importance of non-violence. His message continued to be relevant as long as the human race existed, he said.

The participants also recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary is also observed on the day.

Brother Santhosh, a priest, Musheer Ahmed, a moulvi and Parameshwara Bhat, a Sanskrit scholar, read out excerpts from religious texts. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented bhajans on the occasion. Skits representing lives of Gandhi and Shastri were also staged.

H.S. Prakash, MLA, Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra, Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad and district officers participated in the programme.