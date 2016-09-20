The Madikeri court hearing the complaint filed against the former Minister K.J. George and two IPS officers in connection with the alleged suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy will hear the objections of the late officers’ kin, if any, to the ‘B’ report submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 29.

Report sought

The JMFC court in Madikeri, which considered the B report filed by the CID giving a clean chit to the former Minister and two IPS officers on Saturday during its hearing on Monday, adjourned the case till September 29.

The lawyers representing Ganapathy’s son Nehal Ganapathy sought a copy of the ‘B’ report to which the judge asked them to file an application and obtain a copy.