The two-day State-level science exhibition and contest, organised jointly by KLE Society and Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Parishat, concluded here on Friday evening with students from Gadag, Gokak and Belagavi emerging winners in different categories.

Giving away prizes to the winners at PC Jabin Science College, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar called on students to develop scientific temperament.

Elaborating on how innovative ideas had led to successful ventures, Prof. Shettar asked the students to convert their ideas into products and solutions. Highlighting the need for continuous learning, he called on the students to experiment and innovate.

Vice-Chairman Shankar Belagavi called on the students to update their knowledge and skills and utilise the opportunities made available to them.

In all, 340 science models by students from across Karnataka were exhibited.

The winners

Primary schools: Poorvi Rakkasagi, Vikas Banda of KLES School, Gadag; Aditya Kumar, Chidvilas of SDM School, Dharmasthala; Sahana Khanadale, Komal Patil of KLES School, Ankali in Chikkodi.

High schools: Saurav Kumbar, Aryan Gudagudi, Forbes Academy, Gokak; Shreya Kabadi, Akshay Tembe, M.R. Sakhare School, Hubballi; Mayur Tuwar, Rajalaxmi Naik, KLES School, Ankali in Chikkodi.

Colleges: Nitin Revankar, Aishwarya Raikar, GSS Science College, Belagavi; Nutan Hiremath, Kartik Achalkar, STJ Composite PU College, Davangere; Pratap N.M., Rajath K.S., JSS College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mysuru.

Principals Prof. M.T. Kurani, Prof. S.V. Hiremath and Life member of KLE Society M.S. Balagar and others were present.