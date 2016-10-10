The District Legal Services Authority, District Government Hospital and Indian Medical Association, Udupi-Karavali, will organise the World Mental Health Day at the Dr. A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital here at 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, P.V. Bhandary, psychiatrist, said that the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day was ‘Dignity in mental health – psychological first aid for all’. There will be a painting exhibition too. Soon after the stage programme, there will be sessions on ‘Psychological first aid and mental health’.

This year, the World Health Organisation will raise awareness on what can be done to ensure that people with mental health conditions could continue to live with dignity, through human rights oriented policy and law, training of health professionals, respect for informed consent to treatment, inclusion in decision-making processes, and public information campaigns.

Latha, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, will inaugurate the function. Veena Srinivas, artist, will be the chief guest. Vasudev S., psychiatrist at District Government Hospital, and Dayanand, president, Udupi Bar Association, will be present.