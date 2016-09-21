Getting ready:Workers repairing a road in Mysuru on Tuesday ahead of the Dasara festivities. Many motorists say the works lack quality.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Cut in Dasara grants has affected the works in Mysuru

Roadworks in the city may be hit with the reduction in funding for Mysuru Dasara, but the city corporation has already launched repair works in anticipation of the annual grant.

Many roads in the city are in poor shape and cause hardship to motorists daily. When contacted, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told The Hindu that the Mysuru City Corporation had sought Rs. 16 crore as a special Dasara grant from the State government, but in the present circumstance it is unlikely to get the amount.

“However, we have been told that money will be released on Wednesday to the MCC for carrying out beautification work. The works depend on the extent of funds that MCC gets from the State,” he said.

Locals unhappy

Hoping to get funds, the MCC has already launched roadworks, mostly in city centres. Potholes are being filled with a thin layer of asphalt, but locals have express displeasure over the quality of works.

Ramesh, a resident of Kuvempunagar, said, “The repair works should not be done without proper planning. MCC should monitor the quality of work, no matter how small the repair.”

Sources said MCC will decide on the extent of works based on the grant released. It is likely that major roadworks will not be taken up, as is usual ahead of Dasara, they said.

In many places, roads have gone from bad to worse. In some parts, roads have not been asphalted after being dug up for UGD work. While some roads have been dug up to get rid of small pipes and lay bigger ones, some roads have been levelled with excavated mud.

While officials agree that the roads require immediate levelling and a fresh coat of asphalt, they also say the mud has to settle on its own before they can take up any roadwork.