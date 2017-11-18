From where to go to what to eat...

more-in

Residents on Saturday got to experience the best of what the different States have to offer at “The Hindu Discover India Travel Expo” and also got to bite into dishes popular across the country at “The Hindu Food Festival - Unlimited Buffet Experience.”

At “The Hindu Discover India Travel Expo”, people were spoilt for choice, as tour operators and tourism departments of different States explained to them about different tour packages. Karthik, an HR professional, is an avid traveller and said he found some interesting places that he could visit with his family during the upcoming Christmas holidays. “I can now understand the particular circuits of every State and even the routes that I must take. I definitely found Gujarat attractive and I'm planning to go there,” he said.

Nadeem from Dubai, who was visiting Bengaluru, said he was able to get information on different States under one roof. “I got some great details on places in the country that I have always wanted to visit,” he said.

Food festival

At the same location, as part of “The Hindu Food Festival - Unlimited Buffet Experience”, visitors got to sample multiple cuisines. The unlimited buffet included various dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, with some of the star attractions being papdi chaat, daal kolhapuri, fish amitabhi, Mysore Pak, and Gulab Jamun among others. Another visitor, Reshma, said she tasted every dish on display and thoroughly enjoyed. Manoj, a travel enthusiast said, “The food tastes really good and there are plenty of options to choose from. I really liked the desserts that were offered.”

Both the travel expo as well as the food festival will continue on Sunday (November 19) at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. While the entry for travel expo is free, the food festival costs ₹400 for vegetarians and ₹500 for non- vegetarians.