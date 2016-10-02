Undeterred by the rain, two women were seen selling corn on a road in Kalaburagi on Saturday.— PHOTO: ARUN KULKARNI

Waterlogging reported in Chittapur, Sedam, Chincholi, and Kalaburagi taluks

Heavy rain, after a three-day respite, has revived fears among farmers of heavy loss to their standing crops in the already waterlogged fields of the district. However, the inflow into the reservoirs was less and there was no immediate threat of floods, said official sources.

Kalaburagi district recorded a rainfall of 17.60 mm as against the normal rainfall of 3.50 mm in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

This untimely rain— after last weeks heavy rain and floods across Kalaburagi district— has put the brakes once again on agricultural activities as farmers had to drain out the water from their fields to save whatever remained of the standing red gram and other crops.

Fresh waterlogging has also been reported in some part of the district, especially in the low lying areas of Chittapur, Sedam, Chincholi and Kalaburagi taluks.

While Afzalpur registered a rainfall of 19.4 mm as against the normal rainfall of 3.5 mm in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Aland received 10 mm (normal 3.6 mm). Chincholi received 17.1 mm (normal 5.1 mm); Chittapur received 29.6 mm (normal 2.8 mm); Kalaburagi registered 18.3 mm (normal 2.8 mm); Jewargi 11.4 mm (normal 3.2 mm); Sedam 18.3 mm (normal 3.8 mm); Aurad 53.6 mm (normal 3.2 mm); Bidar 62.2 mm (normal 3.3 mm); Bhalki 41 mm (normal 3.8 mm), Basavakalyan 23.1 mm (normal 4.7 mm) and Humnabad 23.1 mm (normal 5.1 mm).

Meanwhile, water level in all the major reservoirs continued to rise appreciably.

Karanja reservoir in Bidar district is fast filling up and for the first time in recent years the dam might attain its full storage capacity. The water level in the reservoir is 583.22 mm as against the full reservoir level of 584.15 metres. The dam has 6.042 tmcft of water as against the full capacity of 7.691 tmcft. While the inflow into the Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme reservoir is 4,300 cusecs, it was 1,981 cusecs in Amarja. The inflow into Bennethora reservoir is 1,354 cusecs.

The sowing of the rabi crops has also come to a standstill owing to inclement weather conditions.