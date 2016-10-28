In the midst of a debate about what should be done with 135 acres of prime land in Mandur, the local community is only looking for freedom from having to put up with Bengaluru’s waste.

“We were told that a park will come up here. We had also suggested that some land can be converted into plots and given to the poor locals here. But we are fine even with a golf course if that ensures that no waste will ever be dumped here again,” said Gopal Rao M.C., member, Mandur panchayat.

But he said that the Mandur landfill had been forgotten in the two years since waste stopped coming in. “Let them clear the garbage lying here first. They had promised water supply through tankers, but even that stopped If something is not done soon, people will suffer like the endosulfan victims or those in the Bhopal gas leak tragedy,” he added.