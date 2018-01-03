Free laptops for poor UG, diploma students

more-in

Ahead of Legislative Assembly elections in April-May this year, the ruling Congress in the State will distribute 1.50 lakh laptops free of cost to undergraduate and diploma students belonging to poor families of all castes.

Students of families whose income is below ₹ 2.5 lakh per year are eligible. The actual laptop price in the market is ₹ 22,000 and the government has procured it at ₹ 14,500 each.

A Legislature committee looking into lapses in the procurement of laptops recently allowed the government to go ahead with the process.

As a token gesture, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday distributed laptops for a few students of Bengaluru urban district at a function held at Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha. District-in-charge Ministers would distribute laptops in their respective districts.

In his 2017-18 budget, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced free laptops for 1.5 lakh engineering, medical, polytechnic and first grade college students at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

Legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy constituted the House panel headed by Congress MLC K.C. Kondaiah, after MLCs flagged irregularities in the free laptop scheme in the recent Belagavi legislature session.

Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi and Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya were present on the occasion.