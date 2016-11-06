The Manipal College of Dental Sciences will organise a free treatment and dental health awareness camp for children on its premises here from November 7 to 19.

A press release issued here on Saturday said that along with the dental screening, there will be a free treatment camp for children up to 15 years from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from November 7 to 19.The procedures which will be carried out are scaling, filling, removal of badly decayed teeth and preventive procedures such as fluoride application and pit and fissure sealants. For details call 0820-2922182.