The Indra School of Banking, run by Vishwanath Educational and Rural Development Trust here, will be conducting free coaching classes for candidates appearing for examinations of probationary officers and clerical posts in nationalised banks, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Devendrappa, secretary of the trust, has, in the press release, said that the Indian Postal Payment Bank has released notification of recruitment for 1,738 Grade II officer posts. Post-graduates and undergraduates can apply for these posts through online.

Candidates interested in attending free coaching classes can register their names at Indra School of Banking, Janata Layout, Karuneshwar Nagar, Kalaburagi, or can contact Ph: 84530 04447 or 89519 43994 for further details.