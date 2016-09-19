Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in collaboration with Medtronic, USA, and Dr Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, Illinois, USA, will organise a free angioplasty workshop for 200 patients from October 17 to October 19 in the Bengaluru hospital and October 20 to October 21 in Mysuru hospital.

According to hospitall director C.N. Manjunath, the workshop has been planned for 200 poor patients and financially constrained senior citizens across the State. High quality medicated imported stents will be given free of cost to all the patients. Those who have already undergone Coronary Angiogram and have been advised angioplasty can avail this benefit.

Needy patients have to produce either BPL card or low income certificate at the time of admission. Those interested can register before October 10. For more details, contact the hospital on 080-22977433.