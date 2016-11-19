The Centre for Traditional Education will conduct a free 10-day course in conversational Sanskrit at Sri Rama Mandira ( II cross, 16th main, Jayanagar) here.

The centre has organised the programme as part of its series of training programmes to promote and propagate the traditional vedic education concepts and curriculum. The 10-day course will include vedic chanting, Bhagavad Gita, conversation Sanskrit and introduction of Subhashitha. The methodology of the course will be interactive and practical oriented. The course will be conducted from November 21st till November 30th. For details call 8762460897 or 9901774155.