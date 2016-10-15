Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa, French Indologist Tara Michael and others at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Franco-Indian School of Cinema and Television at the University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Franco-Indian School of Cinema and Television Mysuru (FISCTM) will come up at the University of Mysore. It will have state-of-the-art infrastructure and an ambience of a mini film city.

FISCTM will have 31 courses, including cinematography, script writing and editing, direction, sound engineering, costume designing, dance, choreography, lighting and many more, a press release said.

The curriculum will be designed, developed and delivered by European and Indian faculty. It will offer certificate, diplomas, undergraduate degree, Master’s degree and PhD programs, which will be accredited by UoM.

The foundation stone for FISCTM, which will be opened in the coming months, was laid by Vice-chancellor K.S. Rangappa and Indologist from France, Dr Tara Michael, at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences here.

Chantal Fischer, Chief of Service, Cinema and Audiovisual Region, PACA, France; Melle Frederique Bianchi, coordinator, FIFS, France; M. Phillippe Morice of University of Provence, France, M. Madhu Thyagarajan, founder president and director, FIFS, Registrar C Basavaraj and novelist Arvind K A were present.

“This collaborative effort will make a difference in promoting new generation school in the celluloid industry. The students community, passed out from FISCTM, can compete in international platform and as well as placed in the best companies across the world. Entrance to FISCTM school will be open for students across the world,” the release added.

