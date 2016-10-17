Bishop Peter Machado along with other priests during the inauguration of the bust ofFr. Mojet near Sulga village on Vengurla Road in Belagavi.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi Bishop Peter Machado inaugurates French missionary’sbust at Sulga

Bishop of Belagavi Peter Machado stressed on being humble and modest to be merciful and benevolent while in social and religious life.

In his keynote address delivered at a one-day symposium on Saturday organised in honour of late Fr. Francis Mojet, a French missionary and litterateur who spent his lifetime serving the people of the nation and breathed his last at Harmony Institute near Sulga village of Belagavi taluk, he said that the elements of pride and ego were hurdles towards becoming a compassionate and merciful individual.

Dr. Peter Machado, who unveiled the bust of Fr. Mojet at the entrance of the institute, said: “One cannot be merciful and compassionate by carrying pride and ego in one’s heart. One has to be humble to carry these great human virtues.”

Fr. Mojet sacrificed his life by arriving in India in the early Fifties under adverse conditions and with great humility, served the poor and marginalised before he breathed his last in Belagavi, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Dr. Peter Machado called upon the Fransalian priests to propagate the values and messages of the missionary for sainthood.

Fr. Mojet himself was always a merciful and dedicated to his mission.

Although an orthodox in approach, he was yet progressive and worked for the uplift of the people, particularly those belonging to the lower strata of society.

Provincial of the Fransalian, Father Vincent Lourduswamy stressed on the need for inculcating good virtues while serving God.

On the occasion, a documentary highlighting the life and work of Fr. Mojet was screened.

Head of the institute Santan Gama and other priests spoke.