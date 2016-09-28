Felicitation:Women, who have adapted innovative farming practices, being honoured with awards on the concluding day of the Krishi Mela organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Tuesday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Seeds worth Rs. 28 lakh sold at the event organised by UAS, Dharwad

Recording a footfall of over 11 lakh and sale of seeds worth Rs. 28 lakh, the four-day Krishi Mela, which attracted people from across the State and adjoining States, concluded here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad. Farmers bought over 1,200 quintals of seeds for the rabi season. Extension workers, scientists, businessmen, students and people from different walks of life visited the stalls.

The mela witnessed sale of publications related to agriculture worth Rs. 3 lakh and a registration of over 3,000 farmers for farm consultancy services. Thousands of farmers visited the consultancy centre and accessed information on new farming methods, water and soil conservation, seed procurement, latest farm implements and others.

The theme for the mela was ‘Pulses for nutritional security’ and Vice-Chancellor of UAS-Dharwad D.P. Biradar said that steps would be taken for farmers’ development and strengthening food security. Equipment for irrigation and water conservation, farm machinery, crop harvesters, and innovative tools were on display.

Farm experts also heard grievances of farmers pertaining to pest attack, water management, soil health and other issues.

Meanwhile, banks which took part in the mela tried to sensitise the visitors on issues concerning micro-finance and financial inclusion. Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank through its stall made efforts to create awareness on solar lights, micro-insurance, financial inclusion, Kisan Credit Cards and para-banking issues. An interactive session with bankers was also held. The university honoured innovative farmers and farm women from seven districts of the region with ‘Shreshta Krishika’ and ‘Shreshta Krishi Mahile’ awards. To encourage youngsters who had taken up farming, ‘Shresta Yuva Krishika’ and ‘Shreshta Yuva Mahile’ awards were given away.