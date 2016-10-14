Four youths reportedly seen loitering in a suspicious manner on the airport premises at Sambra in Belagavi have been detained by the personnel of Central Industrial Security Force.

The youths detained by the CISF are said to be students from a nearby educational institution Pant Balekundri village located close to Sambra Airport.

The youths, who are from Hyderabad, allegedly jumped over the compound wall of the airport to get into the premises and were caught by the personnel. Upon being questioned, the youths reportedly told the personnel that since it was a holiday at the insitute they were studying in, they had come to see the airport.

Belagavi Police Commissioner said that the CISF, which is responsible for airport security, had detained four persons for inquiry, and details would be known after the inquiry.

He also clarified that no high alert had been sounded in Belagavi, as was reported in a section of electronic media.