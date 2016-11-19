Four students of the Government Model Higher Primary School at Hosakere in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district were injured after pieces of the ceiling collapsed on the children on Saturday.

The four are Prajwal, Suhana, Nagamani of first standard and Jayanthi, a second standard student.

The first and second standard students were sitting in the Nali-Kali classroom when some pieces of the ceiling fell at around 12.45 p.m. The four students suffered injuries on their head and were immediately taken to hospital. The doctor had put two stitches to close the injury on the head of Prajwal and the other three children had sustained minor injuries.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Madhugiri Educational District, Rajendra, told The Hindu, “Though we had given instructions to the teacher to not make the children sit in buildings which have problems, he has not followed our instructions.” He added that the teacher cited the reason of shortage of classrooms and hence the children were made to sit in that room.

Mr. Rajendra said “It is the responsibility of the teacher to look after the children carefully and safely. Hence I have issued a notice to teacher Siddalingappa and will take action against him.”

He said all the children are out of danger.

DDPI of Madhugiri Educational District, Rajendra, Block Education Officer, Rajanna and other officers concerned visited the spot and spoke to the children and parents of the injured children.