All clear:A structure being demolished at Hanumanahalli on the banks of the Tungabhadra in Hampi on Sunday.

Four resorts, three on Virpapur Gadda (island) on the Tungabhadra and another in Hanumanahalli on the banks of the river, in Hampi were razed to the ground in an encroachment clearance drive launched by the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority on Sunday.

At Hanumanahalli, a restaurant was constructed using stone pillars to suit the ancient mantaps of Vijayanagar empire.

Second drive in 5 months

The clearance drive was to be held on November 18 but was postponed owing to lack of police security. This is the second drive carried out by the authorities in five months. In May, the authorities cleared around 80 structures that had come up on the island. Most of the houses were converted into resorts, cottages and eateries to cater to the foreign tourists thronging Hampi. The authorities conducted the drive despite strong opposition from the resort/cottage owners and also a few foreigners. Unlike in May, according to information available, there was no protest from anybody when the structures were razed to the ground with the help of earthmovers on Sunday.

Foreign tourists, who resided in these cottages, packed their belongings and were seen crossing the river towards Hampi.

Sources told The Hindu that another 18 structures were there thanks to a stay obtained from the Supreme Court and Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High court. “Once the stay is vacated, we will launch the encroachment clearance drive,” sources said.