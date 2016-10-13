Four members of a family, including two children, were killed on the spot in an accident near Desur on Khanapur Road, under Belagavi rural police station limits on Tuesday night.

Fakeerappa Rama Kuri (27), his wife Ganggavva (22), and their daughters, Manikantha (2) and Radhika (1), residents of Vadagaon in the city were headed to Kakkeri village of Khanapur taluk on a motorcycle. They were going to visit Sree Bhishta Devi temple on the occasion of Dasara when they were killed on the spot after a head-on collision with a speeding jeep coming from Dandeli. Senior police officials and ambulance shifted the bodies to the district government hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.